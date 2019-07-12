Storming Area 51 For Aliens Is Probably Not The Best Of Ideas

Hundreds of thousands of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) users joined an event page to raid U.S. Area 51 to "see them aliens."

Nearly 400,000 people signed up to the event with another 400,000 people indicated they are "interested" in finding out what is really hiding in Area 51. The "event" in September will start at the Area 51 Alien Center in Las Vegas, a combination of a diner, convenience store and brothel. From there the group will make their way to Area 51.

The event argues that the combination of up to a million people "can mover faster than their bullets." This is one of the many claims in life best not tested because Area 51 is very much a real U.S. military facility.

Area 51 is famous for the decade long conspiracy theory it houses aliens. The more logical explanation is the facility and surrounding area is used to test next-generation Air Force planes. According to The Aviationist, desert conditions near the base is ideal for maintaining and testing stealth jets.

The Facebook event is likely a joke, although there may be some people taking it seriously. Just watch out for the venomous snakes that are known to live near Area 51, not to mention heavily armed army personnel which are known to be monitoring the facility and seen in multiple YouTube videos.

