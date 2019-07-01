Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In NeoPhotonics?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 10:11am   Comments
Provider of photonic integrated circuit-based modules, NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) had a large opening gap of 16.06%.

Why Is It Moving?

Shares of several hardware suppliers are trading higher after President Donald Trump said he would ease the ban on U.S. companies selling to Huawei.

Posted-In: HuaweiGovernment News Regulations Movers Trading Ideas

