What Caused The Opening Gap In NeoPhotonics?

Provider of photonic integrated circuit-based modules, NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) had a large opening gap of 16.06%.

Why Is It Moving?

Shares of several hardware suppliers are trading higher after President Donald Trump said he would ease the ban on U.S. companies selling to Huawei.

