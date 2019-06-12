Market Overview

FAA Official Sees Boeing's 737 Max Flying By December
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2019 9:16am   Comments
Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) 737 Max jets will begin flying again by December, a Federal Aviation Administration official told Bloomberg.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months. It was previously reported the jets will be flying again by the end of the year.

In May, it was reported once regulators approve the grounded 737 Max jets for flight, each aircraft will require between 100 hours and 150 hours of preparation before flying.

Boeing shares are trading down marginally at $347.84 at time of publication Wednesday morning.

Report: Boeing 737 MAX Jets Need 100-150 Hours Prep Before Flight

Report: US Officials 'Increasingly' Believe Boeing Ethiopian Crash Was Consequence Of Birds

Photo credit: Jeff Hitchcock, Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAXGovernment News Regulations Media Best of Benzinga

