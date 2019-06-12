Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) 737 Max jets will begin flying again by December, a Federal Aviation Administration official told Bloomberg.

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months. It was previously reported the jets will be flying again by the end of the year.

In May, it was reported once regulators approve the grounded 737 Max jets for flight, each aircraft will require between 100 hours and 150 hours of preparation before flying.

Boeing shares are trading down marginally at $347.84 at time of publication Wednesday morning.

