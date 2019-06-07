Report: US To Give More Time On Tariffs For Some Chinese Products
The United States says tariffs on some Chinese goods won't go up until June 15, according to Bloomberg reports. The original deadline for tariffs was June 1.
S&P 500 futures spiked as much as 11 points after the headlines.
Earlier Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported concerning jobs data for May. Non-farm payrolls for May were 75,000, missing the 185,000 estimate.
