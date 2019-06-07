Market Overview

Report: US To Give More Time On Tariffs For Some Chinese Products
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2019 9:18am   Comments
The United States says tariffs on some Chinese goods won't go up until June 15, according to Bloomberg reports. The original deadline for tariffs was June 1.

S&P 500 futures spiked as much as 11 points after the headlines.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported concerning jobs data for May. Non-farm payrolls for May were 75,000, missing the 185,000 estimate.

Posted-In: China tariffsGovernment News Regulations Rumors Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

