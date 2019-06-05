Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) received $31.8 million for its Unmanned Systems Division (KUSD) from the U.S. Air Force.

The Kratos target drone systems are used by the U.S. and allied militaries as high fidelity enemy threat surrogates, simulating performance characteristics of certain threat aircraft and missiles.

“Kratos is proud to provide the United States Air Force the highest performance Unmanned Aerial Target Drones in the world for their Mission Critical Requirements,” Steve Fendley, president of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said in a press release.

“Our USAF customer is one of our most demanding, and we are honored to be the provider of these mission critical systems. We look forward to continuing to evolve the BQM-167A for the ever-evolving threats and supporting the USAF well into the future."

Kratos shares were trading down 1.7 percent at $22.40 Wednesday morning.