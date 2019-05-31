Trump Allies Push Back Following Mexico Tariff Threats
President Donald Trump's latest tweets relating to the Mexico tariff threats are being met with anxiety and a number of well-known Trump allies are expressing discomfort.
Trump announced a 5-percent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, demanding the country curb illegal immigration into the U.S.
- “While Americans are greatly harmed by illegal immigration, these tariffs would only further punish our citizens—forcing them to pay more for basic goods and services every day – all because Washington has consistently failed to do its job.” - Heritage Foundation.
- "Tariffs are taxes. Taxes suck." - Conservative U.S. political activist Grover Norquist.
- "We share @realDonaldTrump’s frustration with our broken immigration system. But intertwining difficult trade, tariff, and immigration issues creates a Molotov cocktail of policy. Manufacturing workers should not be forced to suffer because of DC’s failure to act on immigration." - CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons.
- "Sen Grassley is calling Pres Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico "a misuse of presidential tariff authority & counter to congressional intent."- says White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor
The U.S. imported $346.5 billion worth of goods from Mexico throughout 2018, which represented 13.6 percent of total imports, according to CNBC.
