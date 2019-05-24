Market Overview

Infographic: Boris Johnson Emerges As Favorite For UK PM
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 24, 2019 3:24pm   Comments
Infographic: Boris Johnson Emerges As Favorite For UK PM

After British Prime Minister Theresa May's Thursday announcement that she will step down June 7, the race is on to replace her — and reports are emerging Boris Johnson is a lead candidate.

Johnson is a member of parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. He's proving to be the first choice, with 39 percent of Conservative Party supporters backing him, according to recent polling by YouGov.

Infographic: Who Conservatives want as their next leader | Statista Infographic: Statista

Several other Conservative politicians are maneuvering for the top job. Only former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab comes even remotely close, with a limp 13 percent, according to YouGov. 

Johnson is the former mayor of London. The new leader will have a difficult job to lead the U.K. out of the European Union.

May officially resigns June 7. Before then, May will have two more weeks to perform her duties as Prime Minister, including a major state visit by President Donald Trump and his family in the first week of June.

UK PM Theresa May To Step Down After Brexit Logjam, Says Post Was 'Honor Of My Life'

Reports From Westminster Suggest UK PM Theresa May Will Resign

Department of State photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Boris Johnson Brexit Statista Theresa MayEurozone Politics Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

