China Says U.S. Must Address Wrong Actions: Stuart Werner Talks Continued International Tensions And Market News
Stuart Werner, Managing Director, Commerce Street Capital, joined the TD Ameritrade Network to talk about international tensions, and what’s moving the market.
Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.
Image sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: ChinaGovernment News Regulations Politics Global Markets General