Reports From Westminster Suggest UK PM Theresa May Will Resign

Reports emerging Wednesday from Westminster suggest that British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to resign, according to Sky News.

It was reported earlier in the day that May was on her way to visit the Queen for her usual meeting.

May has laid out a fresh plan to get Parliament to back the Brexit divorce package, with the prospect of a second Brexit referendum and other concessions to entice opposition lawmakers to ratify the deal.

May has urged members of parliament to back what she described as a "new" Brexit deal, but many are criticial, saying the deal isn't new at all.

Chief Sky News political correspondent Jon Craig tweeted:

Very senior MP tells me the word from the Cabinet corridor in the HoC is that the PM will resign tonight, Andrea Leadsom is poised to resign to launch a leadership bid, others may also resign & David Lidington will take over as acting PM. Unconfirmed! — Jon Craig (@joncraig) May 22, 2019

May faced calls to resign Wednesday amid a backlash against her Brexit plan from Conservative MPs.

There is a full-scale revolt over May's new Brexit deal, with Conservative MPs calling for a change in the party rules to facilitate a leadership challenge.

On Wednesday the iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) was trading down 0.69 percent at $32.48, while the Vanguard FTSE European ETF (NYSE: VGK) was trading down 0.22 percent at $53.91.

Photo by Sergeant Tom Robinson RLC/MOD via Wikimedia.