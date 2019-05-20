Lytx Teams Up With The Trucking Alliance In Effort To Make Roads Safer

Lytx has joined the Trucking Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to reducing large truck fatalities. The new membership is indicative of the company's commitment to making the roads safer with its products.

Lytx provides video telematics, analytics, and safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. The 20-year-old company started as DriveCam, then evolved to offer its full suite of services as the industry changed.

The company's various programs, ranging from the DriveCam® Event Recorder to artificial intelligence technology, are intended to reduce risk on the roadways, leading to fewer fatalities.

Lytx has recorded data from over 100 million miles of driving and 100,000 risky driving events, according to a media release from the Trucking Alliance.

"Lytx clients experienced approximately 625,000 fewer instances of risky driving in 2018 compared to 2017," the release states. "The company's Driver Safety Program has been associated with up to a 50 percent reduction in collisions and up to 80 percent reduction in collision-related costs."

Lytx now has over 520,000 connected devices globally.

"Lytx offers technologies that can improve the safety and security of our commercial drivers and that fits the mission of the Trucking Alliance," said Steve Williams, chairman and CEO of Maverick USA. "We're excited that Lytx accepted our invitation to join the Trucking Alliance. Safety technologies help save lives and the Alliance is committed to advancing technologies and collision mitigation systems to become standard on all commercial trucks."

Williams is a co-founder and president of the Trucking Alliance

The Trucking Alliance's mission lines up well with Lytx's values, according to Brandon Nixon, Lytx chairman and CEO.

"Lytx applauds the Trucking Alliance's advocacy of progressive safety initiatives," Nixon said. "Lytx's technology empowers fleets to save lives by proactively identifying risky drivers and behaviors to help prevent future crashes. We are honored to be a part of the Alliance and to support the important work they are doing for safety in the trucking industry."

Lytx vice president and commercial leader for enterprise trucking, Rob Abbott, will serve on the Trucking Alliance Advisory Group. The group is made up of carriers and business executives who offer the Alliance technological perspectives and policy recommendations.

