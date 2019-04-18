No Collusion: AG Barr Says Russians Interfered In Election, But Without Help From Trump, His Campaign

Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation looked at 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump and found that the president never deprived the investigation of what it needed — and didn’t have corrupt motives.

He also said Mueller didn't conclude there was any Trump conspiracy with Russians during the 2016 election.

“The special counsel’s report states that his ‘investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,’” Barr said.

Barr outlined the findings in a news conference in Washington, D.C. A redacted version of the Mueller report was posted online at 11 a.m. and submitted to Congress.

Barr, a Trump appointee, said he ultimately found no sufficient evidence to accuse Trump of criminal obstruction in the probe into whether he or his office tried to stymie attempts to investigate whether his campaign worked illegally with Russians during the 2016 election.

Trump immediately tweeted a "Game of Thrones"-themed victory claim that he said was “for the haters and the radical left Democrats.” Picturing Trump’s back in a foggy setting, the tweet proclaims: “Game Over.”

"So that is the bottom line," Barr said. "After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the special counsel confirmed that the Russian government sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes."

Barr said he and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein disagreed with some of Mueller’s “legal theories,” but that didn’t influence their conclusion that Trump didn’t commit a crime.

Barr was immediately questioned by Democrats about whether he is favoring the president, who is his boss.

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, tweeted that Barr's remarks amounted to a campaign press conference for Trump. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shortly after Barr's remarks called for Mueller to publicly testify before Congress.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on April 5. White House photo by Joyce Boghosian.