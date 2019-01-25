President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak in the Rose Garden Friday about what several outlets are reporting is a tentative deal to temporarily reopen the federal government and end, for now, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The Washington Post reported the White House and Congress have reached a deal on a short-term funding bill to reopen the government, without funding for a border wall that Trump has demanded. Trump wants more than $5 billion in funding for a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico, but he hasn’t been able to get Congress to go along.

Rising Consequences

The move to end the 35-day shutdown, at least temporarily, came on a day when its consequences to the average American – beyond government employees – came into focus as airline flights backed up on the east coast because of air traffic controller absences and concerns emerged that the IRS would see delays in processing tax returns.

It also came a day after the Senate failed to pass a proposal by Trump to reopen the government that would have exchanged wall funding for some legal protections for certain undocumented immigrants.

Earlier Friday, the shutdown caused airline delays on the East Coast, including a brief halt to flights heading into New York’s LaGuardia airport, because of air traffic controller short-staffing.

