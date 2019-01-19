Trump Proposes Shutdown Deal With $5.7B In Border Wall Funding, DACA Extension; Pelosi Says It's DOA

President Donald Trump proposed a deal with Congress in a Saturday address that ties an end to the government shutdown to funneling $5.7 billion in funding to the building of a wall at the nation’s southern border and multifaceted immigration legislation.

The White House proposal would give both DACA and temporary protected status recipients three years of protection from deportation; budget $800 million in “urgent humanitarian assistance”; $805 million for drug detection technology; hire 2,750 border agents and police; and add 75 teams of immigration court judges.

“This is a common-sense compromise both parties should embrace. The radical left can never control our borders. I will not let it happen,” Trump said during the speech, which followed a naturalization ceremony for immigrants held in the Oval Office.

The provisions of the proposal made Saturday have already been rejected by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats will vote next week on a proposal to re-open the federal government, she said in a statement.

Trump's proposal is a "non-starter," Pelosi said.

“Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives."

The California Democrat highlighted the lack of a permanent solution for DACA and TPS recipients as one reason she will not support Trump's proposal.

The legislation behind Trump's announcement will be introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next week, he said.

The president cited drugs entering the country from the south, the exploitation of children by “vicious coyotes, cartels and gangs” and illegal immigration that he said pushes down wages and strains public services in his argument for immigration legislation Saturday.

“There is a humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border that requires urgent action,” Trump said.

Fed President: Shutdown Slowing Economic Growth

Trump’s volley in the standoff with Democrats comes on the 29th day of a government shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay for weeks and affected key services such as FDA food inspections.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday that the shutdown could slow economic growth by as much as 1 percent.

The plan put forth Saturday would both bring an end to the government shutdown and "solve the crisis on the southern border, Trump said.

"Both sides of Washington must simply come together, listen to each other, put down their armor, build trust, reach across the aisle and find solutions."

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One Saturday, Jan. 19. White House photo by Shealah Craighead.