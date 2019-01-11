Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2019 10:17am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $475 to $430. Netflix shares closed at $324.66 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from $83 to $76. Yum! Brands shares closed at $91.79 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) from $70 to $37. Weight Watchers shares closed at $35.08 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from $200 to $191. CME Group shares closed at $179.85 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $129 to $115. Mohawk shares closed at $126.59 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) price target from $64 to $72. Texas Roadhouse shares closed at $64.33 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) price target from $31 to $27. Legg Mason shares closed at $26.81 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $30 to $37. Viacom shares closed at $29.33 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) from $8 to $5. Aratana Therapeutics shares closed at $5.95 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) price target from $158 to $106. Affiliated Managers shares closed at $104.07 on Thursday.

