British Pound Up Ahead Of Theresa May's No Confidence Vote

The British pound rallied Wednesday off a 20-month low after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is projected to win a no confidence vote.

What Happened

Members of May's own Conservative party will cast a vote Wednesday evening, which will determinate her political fate as leader of the party and head of state.

A vote of no confidence occurs when at least 15 percent of sitting Conservative members of parliament write to the chair of the committee to request a vote. If at least 158 Conservative MPs vote to support May, she will remain the head of state otherwise a new leader will be selected among all citizen members of the party.

Why It's Important

At the core of the vote of no confidence vote is the Brexit issue. Owen Paterson, a Conservative MP and high profiled supporter of Brexit, said in an op-ed that May's Brexit deal is "so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who campaigned in favor of Brexit, said he's supporting May as "no one is better placed to ensure we deliver on the British people's decision to leave the EU."

What's Next

May said the outcome of Wednesday's vote could result in "delaying or even stopping" Brexit from happening on the scheduled date of March 29, 2019. In a response, Brexiteer MP Crispin Blunt wrote the Brexit vote regardless of the outcome "is in law that we leave on the 29th of March."

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) traded higher by about 1.7 percent in Wednesday's pre-market session

