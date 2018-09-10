Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Apple's Special Event, Mobile World Congress, US Inflation Data On Deck
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 12:17pm   Comments
The Week Ahead: Apple's Special Event, Mobile World Congress, US Inflation Data On Deck
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 10. This list is not comprehensive, and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY): Q1 after hours.

Investor Events

  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T): analyst/investor day.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS): analyst IPO quiet period expires.

Tuesday

Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Investor Events

  • IPO lockup expirations for: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) and Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ: SONO).
  • Offering lockup expiration for Arcus Biosciences, Inc (NYSE: RCUS).
  • Analyst/investor days for: Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).

Wednesday

Economics

  • U.S. PPI date due 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Fed Beige Book released 2 p.m.

Conferences

  • Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Sept. 12-14.
  • Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 in Los Angeles Sept. 12-14; Watch shares of companies including Samsung Electronic (OTC: SSNLF), Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG).
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Sept. 12-13.
  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Sept. 12-14.

Notable Earnings

  • Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD): Q2 after hours.

IPOs

  • 111, Inc (YI)
  • NIO Inc (NIO)

Investor Events

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) holding “iPhone” event. 
  • Analyst/investor days for: New York & Company, Inc (NYSE: NWY) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).
  • IPO lockup expiration for Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO).
  • Offering lockup expirations for: Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) and Zscaler, Inc (NASDAQ: ZS).

Thursday

Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. Consumer Price Index, inflation update 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Q2 premarket.

Investor Events

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) holds investor conference call on its pharmaceutical business.

Friday

Economic

  • U.S. retail sales at 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY): Q2 premarket.

IPOs

  • Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI)
  • Principia Biopharma (PRNB)
  • Qutoutiao (QTT)

