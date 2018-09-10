The Week Ahead: Apple's Special Event, Mobile World Congress, US Inflation Data On Deck
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Sept. 10. This list is not comprehensive, and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings
- Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY): Q1 after hours.
- Sonos, Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Q3 after hours.
Investor Events
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T): analyst/investor day.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS): analyst IPO quiet period expires.
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) and Sonos.
- Offering lockup expiration for Arcus Biosciences, Inc (NYSE: RCUS).
- Analyst/investor days for: Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) and HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ).
Wednesday
Economics
- U.S. PPI date due 8:30 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Fed Beige Book released 2 p.m.
Conferences
- Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Sept. 12-14.
- Mobile World Congress Americas 2018 in Los Angeles Sept. 12-14; Watch shares of companies including Samsung Electronic (OTC: SSNLF), Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) and Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG).
- Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Sept. 12-13.
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference Sept. 12-14.
Notable Earnings
- Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD): Q2 after hours.
IPOs
- 111, Inc (YI)
- NIO Inc (NIO)
Investor Events
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) holding “iPhone” event.
- Analyst/investor days for: New York & Company, Inc (NYSE: NWY) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).
- IPO lockup expiration for Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO).
- Offering lockup expirations for: Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) and Zscaler, Inc (NASDAQ: ZS).
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. Consumer Price Index, inflation update 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Q2 premarket.
Investor Events
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) holds investor conference call on its pharmaceutical business.
Friday
Economic
- U.S. retail sales at 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY): Q2 premarket.
IPOs
- Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI)
- Principia Biopharma (PRNB)
- Qutoutiao (QTT)
Posted-In: Government News Commodities Previews IPOs Econ #s Economics Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.