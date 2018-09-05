Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tech Stocks Fall Amid Twitter, Facebook Senate Testimonies
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Tech Stocks Fall Amid Twitter, Facebook Senate Testimonies
Related FB
Facebook Returns Fire In BlackBerry Legal Battle With Patent Infringement Accusations
Infographic: Google Through The Years
BofA reiterates Facebook Buy on Instagram shopping promise (Seeking Alpha)
Related TWTR
New Month, Same Old Story: Trade Fears Persist, Weighing On Stocks Worldwide
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Management Presents at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference (Transcript) (Seeking Alpha)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednedsay testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. A representative from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Google failed to attend, which Sen. Mark Warner warned will hurt the company’s reputation.

What Happened

Sandberg and Dorsey were grilled about potential election interference, as well as allegations of bias, before making announcements pertaining to their company’s focus on removing pages with inauthentic behavior.

When a company within such a prominent industry exhibits transparency such as this, stocks generally react in some way, but TD Ameritrade's trader strategy manager Shawn Cruz anticipated a minimal reverberation.

"I don't think there's going to be anything earth-shattering that will impact how investors view those companies... With the tech companies, I think a lot of the regulatory risk is already priced in," Cruz told Benzinga.

Despite the companies’ best efforts to defend their brands, tech stocks reacted conversely.

Stock Activity

Several tech stocks saw heavy selling pressure shortly after Wednesday's opening. At time of publication:

Facebook shares were down 2.5 percent at $166.78.

  • Twitter shares were down 5.8 percent at $32.80.
  • Google shares were down 1.1 percent at $1,197.19.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares were down 4.1 percent at $87.15.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 5.5 percent at $343.43.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares were down 4 percent at $4.88.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were down 3.2 percent at $50.62.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares were down 2.8 percent at $86.19.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 1.52 percent at $61.68.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were down 2.2 percent at $1.993.17.

What’s Next

The Justice Department said Wednesday it has convened a meeting with state attorneys general to discuss concerns that social media platforms were “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas.”

According to Sen. Warner, lawmakers will continue to meet with social media companies going forward. Will tech stocks continue to suffer in light of Congressional involvement and regulation?

Related Links

These Charts Help Illustrate The Recent Struggles Of Facebook And Twitter

Pros: Cisco Isn't Getting The Attention It Deserves

Posted-In: Donald TrumpGovernment News Top Stories Exclusives Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + GOOGL)

Facebook Returns Fire In BlackBerry Legal Battle With Patent Infringement Accusations
The $1-Trillion Club: Who's Next?
Infographic: Google Through The Years
New Month, Same Old Story: Trade Fears Persist, Weighing On Stocks Worldwide
Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
Analyst: Waymo Is Worth 10 Times Tesla's Ride-Sharing Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Podcast: Burger Stocks, Tasty Or Not?

6 Reasons Why Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On Post-Bankruptcy Caesars Entertainment