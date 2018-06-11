The Week Ahead: Central Bank Bonanza, AT&T Court Ruling, North Korea Summit
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning June 11. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- E3 2018 June 11-14
Notable Earnings
Investor Events
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE: AMTD) monthly sales update
- IPO quiet period expires for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT)
Tuesday
Economics
- U.S. CPI 8:30am
Conferences
- William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 12-14
Notable Earnings
- Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Far Point Acquisition (FPAC)
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expirations for: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE: INSP), Unity Biotechnology, Inc (NASDAQ: UBX), and Xspand Products Lab, Inc (NASDAQ: XSPL)
- Judge expected to rule in Department of Justice merger suit to block AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) merger with Time Warner, Inc (NYSE: TWX)
- President Trump expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
- UK Parliament to vote on Brexit amendments
- Analyst/investor days for Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc (NASDAQ: ADP)
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories expected 10:30 a.m.
- Federal Reserve rate decision 2 p.m.
Conferences
- CES Asia June 13-15
Notable Earnings
- Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD) Q1 after hours
Investor Events
- Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) annual shareholder meeting
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) monthly sales update
- Analyst/investor days for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) and CommScope Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)
- IPO quiet period expirations for: BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML), Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ: STXB)
- Offering lockup expirations for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) and Newmark Group, Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
- European Central Bank meeting
Notable Earnings
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) Q4 after hours
IPOs
- Adaptive Insights (ADIN)
- Chara Solutions (CHRA)
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)
Investor Events
- Monthly sales updates from E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)
- Companies holding investor days include: RingCentral, Inc (NYSE: RNG) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI)
Friday
Economics
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
IPOs
- Avalara (AVLR)
- Puxin (NEW)
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)
Saturday
Conferences
- Blockchain Economic Forum 2018 June 16-19
