Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2018 4:02pm   Comments
The Week Ahead: Central Bank Bonanza, AT&T Court Ruling, North Korea Summit
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning June 11. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Conferences

  • E3 2018 June 11-14

Notable Earnings

  • RH (NYSE: RH) Q1 after hours
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE: AMTD) monthly sales update
  • IPO quiet period expires for PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT)

Tuesday
Economics

  • U.S. CPI 8:30am

Conferences

  • William Blair Growth Stock Conference June 12-14

Notable Earnings

  • Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) Q4 premarket

IPOs

  • Far Point Acquisition (FPAC)

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expirations for: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE: INSP), Unity Biotechnology, Inc (NASDAQ: UBX), and Xspand Products Lab, Inc (NASDAQ: XSPL)
  • Judge expected to rule in Department of Justice merger suit to block AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) merger with Time Warner, Inc (NYSE: TWX)
  • President Trump expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
  • UK Parliament to vote on Brexit amendments
  • Analyst/investor days for Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc (NASDAQ: ADP)

Wednesday
Economics

  • EIA crude oil inventories expected 10:30 a.m.
  • Federal Reserve rate decision 2 p.m.

Conferences

  • CES Asia June 13-15

Notable Earnings

  • Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD) Q1 after hours

Investor Events

  • Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) annual shareholder meeting
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) monthly sales update
  • Analyst/investor days for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) and CommScope Holding Company, Inc (NASDAQ: COMM)
  • IPO quiet period expirations for: BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML), Carbon Black, Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ: STXB)
  • Offering lockup expirations for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) and Newmark Group, Inc (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • U.S. retail sales 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • European Central Bank meeting

Notable Earnings

  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) Q4 after hours

IPOs

  • Adaptive Insights (ADIN)
  • Chara Solutions (CHRA)
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Investor Events

  • Monthly sales updates from E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)
  • Companies holding investor days include: RingCentral, Inc (NYSE: RNG) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI)

Friday
Economics

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

IPOs

  • Avalara (AVLR)
  • Puxin (NEW)
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Saturday
Conferences

  • Blockchain Economic Forum 2018 June 16-19

