US Vs. Everybody? Tariffs Against North American, European Allies Spark New Trade War Fears
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 31, 2018 11:34am   Comments
China's Xi Speaks, Trump Reacts (Seeking Alpha)

The U.S. made friends with metalworkers Thursday, but not with anyone else.

In a move terminating temporary exemptions, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the U.S. will enforce 25-percent steel and 10-percent aluminum import tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union beginning Friday, putting its friends and neighbors on the same plane as all other U.S. trading partners.

The European Union reacted swiftly with threats of retaliation.

“The EU believes these unilateral US tariffs are unjustified and at odds with World Trade Organization rules,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a press release.

“This is protectionism, pure and simple. [...] The U.S. now leaves us with no choice but to proceed with a WTO dispute settlement case and with the imposition of additional duties on a number of imports from the U.S. We will defend the Union's interests, in full compliance with international trade law.”

The fallout catalyzed a stark drop in U.S. stocks in the Dow and S&P 500. Ross said the markets will adjust.

"A 170-[point decline] is not very cataclysmic in any event," he said on CNBC. "Naturally, if the market, to the degree it was surprised, it'll have to adjust to that. But markets adjust to facts."

At the time of publication, the Dow traded down 1 percent, S&P 0.4 percent, iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF) (NYSE: EWW) 1.6 percent and iShares MSCI EMU Index (ETF) (BATS: EZU) 0.7 percent.

Related Links:

What Is A Tariff And What Does It Do?

China Cuts Car Tariffs, But That May Not Advance The 'America First' Theme

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Futures Politics Global Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

