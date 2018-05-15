Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

North Korea Cancels Talks With South Korea, But Markets Hold Steady
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2018 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
North Korea Cancels Talks With South Korea, But Markets Hold Steady
Related SPY
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Reports
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump-ZTE, Xerox-Fujifilm, Steve Eisman And More
Fear Sells. But Why Are You Buying It? (Seeking Alpha)
Related EWY
Summit Helps, But South Korea Still Faces Regional Tensions
ETFs To Watch As South Korea GDP Bounces Back
N.Korea to destroy nuclear test site (Seeking Alpha)

North Korea abruptly cancelled high-level talks with South Korea scheduled for Wednesday, according to a report by Yonhap News. The North also threatened to cancel the upcoming summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, citing ongoing Max Thunder drills between the U.S. and South Korean air forces. Military drills are a regular complaint by North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

The news is a reversal of North Korea’s recent conciliatory behavior. Just Tuesday morning, the country’s ambassador to the United Nations announced it will join global efforts to ban nuclear weapon tests and Monday analysts reported that satellite imagery seems to show nuclear test sites being dismantled in an apparent gesture of goodwill.

What This Means For Investors

Without further details, it's hard to say how the markets will react, but so far the news doesn’t seem to be cause for concern. The S&P 500 ticked down by less than half a point following the news while the price of gold held flat.

The S&P 500 closed at 2,711.45, down 18 points. The Dow closed at 24,706.41, down 193 points or 0.8 percent.

The VIX did rise about by 3.5 percent to a daily high of 14.95, suggesting some traders were spooked by the news, but the volatility index has been creeping slowly for most of the day prior to the news. Generally, volatility isn't considered a concern until the VIX breaches 20, making Tuesday's level still fairly low.

Investors should continue to watch for the introduction of headline risk as the week progresses, particularly on further news on the Kim-Trump Summit.

Related Links:

Summit Helps, But South Korea Still Faces Regional Tensions

After 65 Years, North And South Korea Will Formally Bring An End To The Korean War

Posted-In: Donald TrumpGovernment News Futures Politics Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EWY + GLD)

Amgen, Halliburton, Nvidia, Gold: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 8
Demand Challenges Linger For Gold ETFs
A New Low-Fee Gold ETF Is Coming
Summit Helps, But South Korea Still Faces Regional Tensions
ETFs To Watch As South Korea GDP Bounces Back
After 65 Years, North And South Korea Will Formally Bring An End To The Korean War
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.