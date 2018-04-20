Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) received the approval from Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") to use drones beyond the operators' vision and utilize them to survey the transmission lines and perform other operations that require consistent monitoring.

Over the past three years, Xcel Energy is using drones in their coal-fired plants to inspect equipments. In 2017, the company got the approval from FAA to use them for power lines inspection, within the operator's vision. Following the approval, Xcel Energy will deploy the drones for the survey of their transmission line in Denver area. The company plans to seek further permission from FAA to inspect its 320,000 miles of electricity and natural gas infrastructure located in different regions.

Technology to Boost Operations

Xcel Energy operates in eight Western and Midwestern States. Half of the states are tornado prone areas. The electric transmission and distribution lines as well as natural gas pipelines are expected to be weather resistant. Proper maintenance and repair of infrastructure enables the company to provide 24x7 services amid difficult climatic conditions. Drones ensure early detection of faults and damages of the electric transmission and distribution lines, which lower chances of outages and increase reliability of services.

However, the drones will not replace previous modes of inspection and detection. The company believes that drones have advantages over trucks, helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft. The inspection of lines will be completed at a faster pace and lower related costs, which will benefit consumers.

Drone used by Peers

Utility companies are investing regularly to provide safe, clean and reliable service to customers. Additionally, the companies are adopting new technologies to maintain and inspect their expansive infrastructure. Usages of drones are yet to become common among all utility service providers in the United States. However, we have seen FirstEnergy Corporation FE and PPL Corporation PPL among others to use drones for the maintenance of infrastructure.

Considering the advantage of drones over traditional methods of inspection and maintenance of essential electrical infrastructure, we expect to witness increasing usage of the same among other providers as well.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report