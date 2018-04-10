Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Investors Cheer Facebook, Tech Stocks Amid Zuckerberg Testimony
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2018 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Investors Cheer Facebook, Tech Stocks Amid Zuckerberg Testimony
Related FB
Testimony And Tariffs: Zuckerberg To Face Lawmakers; China Comments Ease Trade Fears
This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600 Billion Market Cap
Fed Minutes, Inflation Data, Round 2 For Zuckerberg: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Tech stocks rallied Tuesday as Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before U.S. Senate members regarding the recent data scandal and consumer privacy policies.

What Zuckerberg Said

Zuckerberg confessed Facebook had not taken “a broad enough view” of its responsibility related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and it reacted too slowly to Russian election interference.

He also committed to a “philosophical shift” in understanding corporate responsibility and to taking a proactive role in ensuring Facebook tools are used for good. Immediate changes include identity verification of all page managers and political or issue advertisers, as well as a ban of apps found to be acting improperly.

At the same time, the company is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on his investigation into election manipulation.

"I believe deeply in what we're doing. And when we address these challenges, I know we'll look back and view helping people connect and giving more people a voice as a positive force in the world," Zuckerberg said.

The hearing was ongoing at time of publication.

Stock Moves

Facebook's stock ended up having its best day in two years. Here a look at how other stocks moved during the hearing, which started at 2 p.m. ET:

  • Facebook closed up 4.1 percent at $165.05;
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) closed up 5.4 percent at $29.53;
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) closed up 2.2 percent at $14.48;
  • Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) closed up 1.6 percent at $1,036.50;
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed up 2.8 percent at $298; and
  • Glb X FUNDS/GLB X SOCIAL MEDIA (NASDAQ: SOCL) closed up 2 percent at $34.13.

TWTR Price Chart

TWTR Price data by YCharts

Related Links:

This Social Data Suggests #DeleteFacebook Isn't Really Happening

Despite The Headlines, Facebook Isn't Losing Advertisers, KeyBanc Says In Earnings Preview

Posted-In: Cambridge AnalyticaGovernment News Legal Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + GOOGL)

Testimony And Tariffs: Zuckerberg To Face Lawmakers; China Comments Ease Trade Fears
This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600 Billion Market Cap
The Market In 5 Minutes: Trump, Cohen, Syria, Facebook And More
How Valuable Is Your Facebook Data? Less Than You Think
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg On Data Privacy: 'My Mistake'
The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg Goes To Washington, Big Banks Get Earnings Season Underway
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.