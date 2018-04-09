Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FBI Raids Office Of Michael Cohen, Trump's Personal Lawyer
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 09, 2018 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
FBI Raids Office Of Michael Cohen, Trump's Personal Lawyer
Related SPY
How The Stock Market Has Responded To Tariffs In The Past
The Market In 5 Minutes: Deutsche Bank, GM, Trump, WrestleMania And More
Diamonds, Spiders, QQQs, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs Still Have Negative Weekly Charts (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
CIO: The 'Confidence' In The Bull Market Is Over
Diamonds, Spiders, QQQs, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs Still Have Negative Weekly Charts (Seeking Alpha)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, long-time personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

At the referral of special counsel Robert Mueller, the agency obtained search warrants from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and proceeded to seize emails, tax documents, business records and other files related to varying issues, including payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Why It’s Important

Confiscated records include communication between Trump and Cohen. The raid and tip appear unrelated to Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election interference.

Cohen acknowledged using his personal funds to pay Daniels $130,000 days before the November 2016 Election Day. Daniels, who alleges to have had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, said in a new court filing Monday she wouldn't have signed a hush agreement in 2016 had she known that Trump himself wasn't a party to it.

What's Next

The focus of the FBI investigation is unknown, but is said to span a range of topics. White House officials have repeatedly denied Trump had an affair with Daniels.

The markets had been declining by the time news hit shortly before the 4 p.m. ET close. The Dow closed up about 46 points at 23,979, while the S&P 500 closed around 2,613.

Related Links:

Trump Threatens Additional $100B In Tariffs In 'Clear Extension Of His Brinkmanship Negotiating Style'

Analysis: Neither Trump Nor Congress Can Do Much To Alter Amazon's Post Office Rates

Image credit: Fox News screenshot

Posted-In: Government News Futures Politics Legal Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

How The Stock Market Has Responded To Tariffs In The Past
The Market In 5 Minutes: Deutsche Bank, GM, Trump, WrestleMania And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
CIO: The 'Confidence' In The Bull Market Is Over
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
How Close Are We To A Bear Market, And Can It Be Avoided?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.