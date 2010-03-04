Aftershocks Hit Chile As Survivors Await Aid

More than 5 days after a fierce 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Chile, the country is still facing aftershocks.

More than 800 people lost their lives in the earthquake. There have been more than 120 aftershocks with magnitude of 5.0 or more, after Saturday’s major earthquake. The aftershocks have not deterred rescue crews, who are making efforts to reach the most vulnerable residents with aid.

Some residents said that they were yet to get any food or water. President Michelle Bachelet, asked citizens to remain calm, even as she sent troops to quell widespread looting that had broken out in many parts of Concepcion, the second largest city of Chile.

President Bachelet was determined that looting and vandalism would be dealt with a firm hand. "Nobody can argue that taking a refrigerator is an act of survival," Bachelet told reporters. "That is simply vandalism and delinquency."