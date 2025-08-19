Heidmar Targets Growth with PSV Market Entry, Feeder Vessel acquisition

In this Capital Link Trending News Series episode, Mr. Pankaj Khanna, CEO of Heidmar Maritime Holdings HMR discussed the company's second quarter 2025 performance, recent strategic developments, and priorities for the remainder of the year.

The webinar can be accessed below:

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue increased 23% year-over-year.

Entered the platform supply vessel (PSV) market through the Ace Supplier contract.

$20 million flexible growth capital facility secured with B. Riley.

Launched project development with the strategic A.Obelix feeder vessel acquisition.

Founded in 1984, Heidmar is headquartered in Athens with operations in London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai. It has evolved from a tanker pool operator to a full range service provider providing a One-Stop Service Solution to shipping companies and investors seeking exposure to shipping. The company listed on NASDAQ in February 2025 under the ticker symbol "HMR".

Revenue Growth Drivers



Mr. Khanna reported that second quarter revenues rose 23% year-over-year, and attributed the revenue increase to the platform supply vessel (PSV) Ace Supplier beginning its five-year contract and the addition of multiple vessels under commercial management. He also noted that this performance marks the company's renewed focus on growth in its core business segments. With legacy issues from the merger with MGO Global Inc. now resolved, results are expected to more clearly reflect the strength of its ongoing operations.

Entry into the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) Market

On the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) Ace Supplier contract, Mr. Khanna explained that it represents a foothold in a niche sector with high barriers to entry. Entering this market is not easy, he noted, which makes managing the vessel's commercial activities an important step for Heidmar. While smaller than the mainstream tanker, dry bulk and container segments, this space may offer selective, high-quality opportunities for expansion.

Executing on Project Development

On the A. Obelix acquisition, Mr. Khanna described it as the formal launch of Heidmar's project development business and a demonstration of the company's ability to identify attractive opportunities, secure financing, and execute acquisitions. He added that delivery of the vessel is expected within weeks, marking the operational start of Heidmar's project development arm.

Growth Outlook for 2H 2025

With the B. Riley facility in place, Mr. Khanna said Heidmar is well-positioned to act on accretive opportunities. Recent additions to the fleet under commercial management include three VLCCs, one Suezmax, an LR1 newbuilding, one MR, and two smaller tankers.

Mr. Khanna said, "With our growth initiatives converging, we are ready to pursue opportunities in the second half of 2025 and beyond." As noted in the company's earnings release, these opportunities are unfolding against unprecedented policy and geopolitical shifts that are reshaping global trade flows. "Increase in OPEC+ production month after month is driving unseasonal strength in tanker freight rates during Q3. While the inefficiencies generated by tariffs, shifting manufacturing and the continued closure of the Red Sea is leading to stronger container vessel earnings. Even bulk carriers have benefitted from a short-term squeeze, and rates have improved somewhat" Mr. Khanna said.

Disclosure: Capital Link is the investor relations advisor to Heidmar Maritime Holdings HMR. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. We would like to highlight that this is not a Capital Link article with our own editorial on the company. It is a company management interview. Thus, all comments in the article are theirs.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.