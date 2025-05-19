May 19, 2025 6:37 PM 1 min read

Trip.com Shares Slide After Travel Service Provider Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM reported unaudited results for the first quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: Trip.com reported first-quarter revenue of $1.91 billion, in line with analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The travel service provider reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per ADS of 82 cents, missing estimates of 86 cents.

Total revenue was up 16% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue growth by category:

  • Accommodation reservation revenue: up 23%
  • Transportation ticketing revenue: up 8%
  • Packaged-tour revenue: up 7%
  • Corporate travel revenue: up 12%

Trip.com ended the first quarter with $12.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

“We are pleased to see a strong start to 2025. As travel becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of travelers through innovative, localized and customer-centric solutions. This positions us well to sustain growth momentum and deliver lasting value to our customers, partners, and shareholders,” said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com

Trip.com’s management team will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 8 p.m. ET. The company also scheduled a shareholder meeting for June 30.

TCOM Price Action: Trip.com shares were down about 2% year-to-date heading into the print. The stock was down 1.79% after-hours, trading at $65.90 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.

TCOM Logo
TCOMTrip.com Group Ltd
$65.781.25%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.30
Growth
94.26
Quality
-
Value
60.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsTravelGlobalTop StoriesAfter-Hours CenterMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved