One Room Left For $7,000 A Night At Jackson Hole Four Seasons: Rub Elbows With Jerome Powell And Finance Titans

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will be center stage on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual economic summit that takes place in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Investors will be listening closely for clues as to whether the Fed will continue to hike interest rates aggressively when it meets in September after issuing back-to-back 0.75% rate hikes in June and July.

Powell’s speech at the event, taking place at 10 a.m. ET, is expected to focus on soaring inflation and many expect his tone to be hawkish.

The three-day conference will see about 120 central bankers, academics and economic and finance titans descend on Jackson Hole beginning Aug. 25. The event will end in the early afternoon on Aug. 27, allowing the attendees time to enjoy the local scenery and participate in recreational sports such as fishing in Grand Teton National Park.

For those hoping to bump elbows with Powell or one of the other economic powerhouses in attendance during the event, or were merely planning a last-minute trip to view the Gros Ventre and Teton mountain ranges in Wyoming later this week, it will be costly.

The Hotel Options: Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole has one room left available: the penthouse. For $6,739 per night, you and one guest can rent the resort residence, which boasts three king-sized beds, with an indoor pool, nightclub and fitness center on the premises. There is a casino on site, an arcade for underage gamblers hoping to try their luck at winning prizes and a continental breakfast is available for a fee.

The resort is just a five-minute walk from the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram and a three-minute drive from Granite Canyon.

If you plan to stay at the Four Seasons for the length of the symposium, two nights including taxes and fees will run you $16,486.32.

For travelers feeling the effects of soaring inflation and interest rate hikes, a less expensive option is available at Hotel Terra Jackson Hole - A Noble House Resort. One room with a king bed at the resort costs $712 per night, plus taxes and fees. Hotel Terra Jackson boasts an outdoor pool, a sauna, a gym and a playground and also offers a take-out breakfast for a fee.

Two nights over the course of Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 at Hotel Terra will cost a total of $1,706.19.

Photo: Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole, courtesy Four Seasons