An Airbag For Avis: In Case We (and Bank of America) Are Wrong About The Rental Car Company's Prospects

Avis Pops On Bullish Bank of America Rating

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) jumped nearly 10% to a new high on Thursday in the wake of Bank of America's buy rating on the stock. BofA analyst John Murphy gave Avis a price target of $125 per share.

A Top Name For Our System Too

Avis was one of our top ten names on Thursday as well, alongside a few others we've written about recently: the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSE: BOIL), the COVID vaccine maker Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), and the meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC).

In Case We (and BofA) Are Wrong About Avis

In the event we're wrong about Avis, the video below shows a couple of ways you can limit your downside risk in the stock, using our iPhone app, while still capturing the upside if it hits BofA's $125 price target.

A housekeeping note we make in that video is that we're raising the price of our app and our website next week.