4 Outdoor Stocks To Watch With Record RV Sales Projected In 2021

Motor home sales are seeing strong numbers in 2021, in keeping with the 2020 pre-COVID-19 pandemic, during and after.

The RV Industry Association reported a record quantity of RV units were shipped to dealer lots across the country in the first quarter of 2021. A February survey disclosed 48,286 RVs shipped, a 30.1% year-over-year increase, marking the best February on record. The months of November and December also saw record sales.

Projections by the RV Industry Association have unit sales hitting 523,000 to 543,000 in 2021, which would represent a 23% year-over-year increase from 2020. The projections also represent a 5% increase over the industry record of 504,600, set in 2017.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THOR) highlighted in its latest earnings report that the Great America Outdoors Act was recently approved by the U.S. Congress. The Act enables enhanced opportunities to visit and camp at National parks and forests, which could help boost additional RV sales.

Here are four stocks that could benefit from the continued surge in RV sales.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH): America’s largest RV retailer, Camping World Holdings, reported strong sales in the last fiscal year. Full-year revenue was $5.4 billion, a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. Fourth-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion was up 17.5% year-over-year.

Camping World saw its active customers increase 3.8% to 5.31 million for the full fiscal year. The average selling price on both new and used RVs rose in the last fiscal year.

Thor Industries: This RV manufacturer reported sales of $2.73 billion in the second quarter, a 36.2% year-over-year increase. The company noted that the record sales seen in the second quarter came at a time that's typically the lowest sales quarter of the fiscal year.

Thor reported a record consolidated backlog of $10.8 billion as of Jan. 31 and said it's aggressively working to meet demand and expanding production capacity.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO): Second quarter revenue of $839.9 million was up 34% year-over-year for Winnebago Industries. Earnings per share were $2.04 for the second quarter and the company reported an organic RV share of 11.5% for the trailing twelve months.

Towable RV sales were up 55% year-over-year in the second quarter and motorhome sales were up 17.5% year-over-year in the second quarter. The company said it is optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year with record committed dealer orders.

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII): This company saw record sales in the fourth quarter with a reported $783 million, a 39% year-over-year increase. These figures were driven by RV demand and diversification across business segments, the company said.

North American RV OEM revenue was $402.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 25%. LCI Industries also highlighted the early results of the current fiscal year with January having $309 million in revenue, a 38% year-over-year increase.

(Photo: Winnebago Industries)