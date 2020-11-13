Tesla Model 3 Yellow Taxi Cabs Begin Giving Rides In NYC

It seems Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is infiltrating many aspects of life, including automotive, software, energy production and storage. Now, even hailing a cab in New York City could bring a Tesla right to you.

The Tesla Model 3 is the first all-electric yellow taxi cab in New York City, according to Business Insider. The vehicle received approval from the city one year ago to operate as a taxi, and now the cars are finally available. Unlike other cabs that operate 24 hours a day, the Model 3s are brought in overnight to charge.

The first Model 3 taxi completed over 100 trips in its first week of service. The car is operated by DriveSally, which has over 1,000 taxis. The biggest complaint by drivers so far is that people had trouble figuring out how to open the door, as the Model 3 has quite unusual door handles.

One driver couldn't handle the stress of range anxiety, fear of running out of battery power, and brought the car back after depleting some 50 miles of the car's 220-mile range. Another driver had drained the battery down to just five miles of range left. Most Tesla vehicles come with a smaller buffer of range after the meter says 0 miles remaining, much like gas cars.

Photo courtesy of Tesla