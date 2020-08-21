On The Road Again: 10 Most Expensive Cities To Live In 2020

The Economist recently released its 2020 Worldwide Cost of Living report, revealing the most expensive and cheapest cities in the world to live in.

The Worldwide Cost of Living report is an annual containing expert data analysis regarding the economic and political conditions of the 133 largest cities in the world in the report.

Data highlighted in the report aims to give readers context towards the relative cost of living situations between cities across the globe.

In an effort to determine the cities where the cost of living is highest, Benzinga analyzed economic data from all 133 cities covered in the report.

Most Expensive Cities To Live In 2020

The following are the most expensive cities in the world, ranked by cost of living.

1. Singapore (tie)

1. Osaka, Japan (tie)

1. Hong Kong (tie)

4. New York City, New York

5. Paris (tie)

5. Zurich, Switzerland (tie)

7. Tel Aviv, Israel

8. Los Angeles, California (tie)

8. Tokyo, Japan (tie)

10. Geneva, Switzerland

How To Manage Your Money In 2020

Managing your money in one of the most expensive cities in the world means taking your finances seriously. Have you considered discussing your financial future with a financial advisor?