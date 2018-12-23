Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2018 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Boeing CFO Talks Buybacks, Future Of Aerospace With Cramer
Related BA
ATSG to Acquire 20 767s and Convert Them to Freighters; Destination Unclear Though Amazon May Want Some
Canaccord Weighs In On Boeing's Dividend, Embraer Deal
Injunction that blocked Embraer-Boeing deal is overturned (Seeking Alpha)

A market need for 43,000 aircrafts exists in the next 20 years, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told CNBC's Jim Cramer last week.

What Happened

Shares of Boeing moved higher Tuesday in reaction to the company's dividend hike announcement and a new $20-billion share buyback program.

Speaking on Cramer's "Mad Money" show the same day, Smith said he shareholder returns are a testament to Boeing's strong business.

During the most recent reported quarter, the company produced a record amount of commercial airplanes, while its backlog of orders amounts to 5,800 units, or the equivalent of seven years of production, the CFO said.

Over the next two decades, demand for new aircraft will come from a combination of a growing market and established markets replacing aging planes, Smith said.

Boeing has "the right products and services in the marketplace to win," he said.

Smith On China

Boeing's relationship with China dates back half a century, and Smith said the country will account for an estimated 7,700 of the 43,000 aircraft sold over the next 20 years.

The continued growth of the Chinese middle class coupled with the fact that just 10 percent of the population holds a passport implies "great opportunities" for Boeing over the long-term, he said. 

Related Links:

Canaccord Weighs In On Boeing's Dividend, Embraer Deal

Is Weakness In Boeing A Sell Signal Or Buying Opportunity?

Posted-In: airplanes CNBC Greg Smith Jim Cramer Mad MoneyTravel Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

ATSG to Acquire 20 767s and Convert Them to Freighters; Destination Unclear Though Amazon May Want Some
Canaccord Weighs In On Boeing's Dividend, Embraer Deal
Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years
Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 18
10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How Oil, Utilities And Other Sectors Have Fared During The Market Bloodbath