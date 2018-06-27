You can make your Fourth of July extra memorable with the help of a few gadgets and accessories. These will help you sit back, relax, record your shenanigans, and take in the sunshine and fireworks. And, better yet, they’re great deals.

Source: Amazon

Make this the first summer holiday where you walk past someone relaxing on a hammock and don’t feel a pang of jealousy. This lightweight, portable American Flag Double Camping Hammock is built for you and a friend (or two) for $59.99. It’s simple to set up: pre-knotted cords and strong carabiners you can clip in with ease. The hammock boasts strong, antimicrobial fabric and a seven year warranty.

Not a fan of the American flag print? The hammock also comes in four two-tone patterns: black/grey, blue/grey, dark green/orange, and khaki/dark grey and are at a wallet-friendly price of $24.99

Source: Amazon

The persistent rattle of a water-logged speaker ruins a relaxing pool day. Here’s a solution: the AOMAIS GO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99. It isn’t just splash waterproof, either. It can withstand 33 feet of immersion for 30 minutes. The shower, beach, pool, or a rainy day are perfect uses. The 30-hour battery life ensures you’ll have music for the entire day.

Its durability doesn’t compromise sound quality: one speaker has 30W sound. If you buy two and pair them, you’ll experience an immersive 60W stereo sound. You can connect any of your Bluetooth-ready devices or any others with a 3.5mm audiojack.

Source: Amazon

Smartphone video capturing capabilities get better by the day, but they can’t quite hold a candle to the GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) HERO5’s unique features. Its 4k video and 12 megapixel photos are backed by waterproof design (up to 33 feet), 60-90 minutes of continuous 4k recording, touch display, free video editing software, automatic cloud uploads, and high-quality audio capturing. GoPro makes it simple to create professional quality videos of family reunions, kayaking trips, and more.

Right now, Amazon’s offering a big discount. The list price is $399.00, but you can buy it for $274.95 with free shipping. If you’d like, you can bundle the headstraps or chestmounts for an additional discount.

Source: Amazon

Sometimes, the busy summer months force you to lug your laptop and other devices around everywhere. On any given day, you might be working from a coffee shop on “vacation” or cramming your laptop in a sandy beach bag. The ibagbar Water Resistant Backpack with a USB Charging Port ($32.69 plus free shipping) could save the day. It’s made of water-resistant polyester to protect your belongings, features several pockets, and has space for you to connect a your power bank to a USB cable.

The lightweight backpack comes in black and with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Source: Amazon

Barbecue on Fourth of July is a given. Achieving a memorable smoky flavor isn’t. The Breville The Smoking Gun Pro adds a smoked flavor to your grilled meats, fish, vegetables, desserts, and cocktails in minutes instead of hours. The foolproof portable smoker is a steal this week, too. The list price is $149.00, but is on sale for $118.42 with free shipping.

It comes with sample wood chips (0.5 ounces of apple, and 0.5 ounces of hickory), hot and cold smoker settings, a stand, and a one year manufacturer’s warranty.

If you love finding great deals, check back with us next Wednesday for more.