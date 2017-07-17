Conservative author and political commentator Ann Coulter took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) last week to express her disappointment with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Coulter first Tweeted that she was "kicked out of a carefully pre-booked seat to a less desirable seat, without explanation, apology, etc." Her message was one many people who fly regularly can relate to, especially after a series of damaging headlines earlier this year: she paid extra money for a superior seat, but in the end she wasn't given what she paid for.

But her frustration may have taken a back-seat to a Tweet where she directed anger at the "dachshund-legged woman" who was given the seat she was paid for. She also suggested that an ideal job for a Delta employee is an East German policeman or a prison guard.

In response, Delta said it will be refunding Coulter the cost of the upgrade -- $30. The airline was quoted by Reuters as saying in a now-deleted Tweet the airline is "sorry you did not receive the preferred seat you paid for."

The airline followed up and said, "Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary."

Did Coulter overreact? Should a company still be held accountable to offer consumers what they paid for?

