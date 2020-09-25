Majority Of Americans Not Worried About Fall Grocery Shortages: Study

Ongoing uncertainty surrounding community spread of coronavirus could impact how and where Americans shop for food and household essentials this fall.

Every week, Benzinga releases nationally sampled consumer sentiment survey data related to the coronavirus impact. This week’s survey addresses whether Americans have cut back their food budgets — and if they believe another food shortage could occur this fall.

Here are the highlights from this week’s study.

Budgeting During The Pandemic

Have you cut back on your food budget since the pandemic?

Yes: 37.8%

No: 62.2%

Approximately six months since lockdowns began in the U.S., Benzinga readers told us their food budgets are holding steady. 62.2% said they’ve not yet cut back on their food budget since the pandemic began. On the other hand, 37.8% indicated that they’ve cut back on overall food spending this year.

Food Shortage In America?

Are you worried a second wave of coronavirus cases will lead to grocery shortages?

Yes: 45.7%

No: 54.3%

A majority of respondents, 54.3%, said a second wave of COVID-19 will not induce more of the grocery and household essential shortages, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, seen earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, 45.7% are worried about another round of grocery shortages if coronavirus cases sharply increase.

The study reflects the results from over 250 adults on their thoughts and views pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in September 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 and older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents.

Beyond shopping for food and household essentials, there’s no question the ongoing pandemic has altered the ways we live and learn. Are you or a loved one looking for additional academic support during the pandemic?

Whether it be history or mathematics, be sure to check out our best online tutors for 2020.