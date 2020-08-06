Drilling Deep: Loan Forgiveness Is The Next Big Step As PPP Moves Toward Its Completion

The last day to apply for funding under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is Saturday, August 8. But that's when things will get busy for people like Michael Rofman.

He's a partner and leader of the New Jersey Transportation & Logistics practice at the national accounting firm of Mazars USA. Michael has been working with clients for months now who have received money or tried to get money out of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Join Drilling Deep host John Kingston this week as Michael Rofman talks about how he views the success of the PPP and what the forgiveness process might be like. Rofman will discuss that process, which is expected to kick off next week.

Kingston will talk about the announcement this past week that two U.S. refineries will close, which is an infrequent event. How is this going to impact the supply of diesel?

