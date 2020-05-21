Drilling Deep: A Broker Defends His Industry

Steve Moss is the general manager of DTS Logistics in Montana. He's heard the fierce criticism drivers are leveling against the 3PL industry as rates fall, with a great deal of blame being placed at the feet of the brokerage sector.

Moss reached out to FreightWaves to spell out his case for why this criticism is unfair, and we speak to him on Drilling Deep about his views of the complaints, based on 20 years in the business.

We also look at something that seems incredible: The price of diesel at the pump has been amazingly steady in the midst of an otherwise volatile market. Host John Kingston talks about the role inventories are playing in that stability.