Autonomous Vehicle Technology In The Trucking Industry From #FWLive @ Home (With Video)
Autonomous vehicle tech in the trucking industry: challenges it solves, technology, benefits and deployment. FreightWaves Director of Passport Research JP Hampstead interviews Vijaysai Patnaik, the Product Lead at Waymo during FreightWaves LIVE @ HOME.
