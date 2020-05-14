Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autonomous Vehicle Technology In The Trucking Industry From #FWLive @ Home (With Video)
FreightWaves  
May 14, 2020 12:54pm   Comments
Share:
Autonomous Vehicle Technology In The Trucking Industry From #FWLive @ Home With Video

Autonomous vehicle tech in the trucking industry: challenges it solves, technology, benefits and deployment. FreightWaves Director of Passport Research JP Hampstead interviews Vijaysai Patnaik, the Product Lead at Waymo during FreightWaves LIVE @ HOME.

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Rewatch the LIVE stream
More FreightWaves Podcasts

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous trucking autonomous vehicles Freight FreightwavesTopics Tech Media General