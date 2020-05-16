Survey Says 53% Of Americans 'Always' Wear Pants When Working From Home

Through May, video conferencing has become a necessary staple of workplace communications during 2020.

Communication technology platforms like Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Skype are powering remote workplace meetings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Market research firm YouGov recently surveyed American adults: How often, if ever, do you wear legwear (e.g., pants, skirts, shorts) while you're working from home?

The survey was conducted during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, between April 23-24.

Benzinga reviewed data from this study and found a narrow majority of respondents, 53%, answered they wear pants "All The Time," while 34% of respondents said pants are a "Most of the time" or "Sometimes" lifestyle decision when taking remote video calls.

Meanwhile, 12% of adults responded "Rarely" or "Never."

