Is The Freight Market Ready For A Rebound? (With Video)
FreightWaves  
April 21, 2020 5:19pm   Comments
Is The Freight Market Ready For A Rebound? With Video

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill will be talking about the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They'll cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they're joined by FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller, Market Experts Zach Strickland, Anthony Smith, Andrew Cox, and Executive Vice President of Content Emily Szink.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

