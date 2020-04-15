How To Make Your Best Demo Video Yet (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about the power of the demo video. Whether it is live or prerecorded, today you'll learn all about presenting yourself and your product in the best light possible.

They'll be joined by special guest, Kyle Tyler. Kyle has been calling out to all the cool cats and kittens in his network via the power of simple albeit well made videos. He'll shed insight on what's worked and what hasn't worked during the early stages of his demo video build outs.

Think you need a ton of equipment or skill to get started? Think again, you already have everything you need.

Plus, listener feedback, advice, and community building!

