APM Terminals Targets 'Logistics Logjams'

APM Terminals is making storage space available at its five North American container terminals to serve importers facing what it called "logistics logjams" during the coronavirus crisis.

Fee-based storage will be available at APM Terminals facilities in Mobile, Alabama; Los Angeles; Miami; Elizabeth, New Jersey; and Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains and resulted in a lack of storage space at interior locations throughout the United States. Canceled sailings from Asia to North America also have created a container-repositioning challenge.

"Ocean carriers, importers/exporters and forwarders in North America are looking for alternatives in their supply chains in the current market conditions. We are working closely with everyone in the industry to smooth the logistics flow in North America," said Jeremy Ford, chief commercial officer for APM Terminals North America. "We will manage this carefully to ensure terminal productivity and fluidity are not affected by large volumes of long-term dwelling of full containers that can create port congestion."

APM Terminals said in an announcement Monday that ocean customers can prepay for 30 days of storage within four days of vessel arrival at one of the five ports. Containers can be picked up anytime during the 30 days storage, but there is no refund for the unused amount. For containers that remain on the terminal beyond the prepaid 30 days, storage charges will begin to accrue at standard rates as set forth in the applicable contract or terminal tariff.

Any detention and demurrage charges between an ocean carrier and beneficial cargo owner remain between those parties, APM Terminals said.

Additional information on container storage may be obtained by emailing mobcs@apmterminals.com for Mobile, Fran.Ohlheiser@apmterminals.com for LA, Giovanni.Antonuccio@apmterminals.com for Elizabeth, yard@sfct.us.com for Miami and John.Sanchez@apmterminals.com for Mexico.

Storage information for Mobile, Elizabeth and Miami also may be obtained by emailing TSC@apmterminals.com.

Late last month, APM Terminals launched a priority critical cargo program at the five North American terminals to quickly move containers carrying medical equipment and other goods needed in the fight against the coronavirus.

Critical cargo includes COVID-19 test kits, ventilators/respirators, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

During the pandemic, Port of LA container terminals, including APM Terminals' Pier 400, have adjusted their second-shift operating hours in order to disinfect all handling equipment between shifts.

APM Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY), operates 78 terminals globally and has taken precautionary measures throughout its network during the coronavirus crisis.