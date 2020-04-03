Drilling Deep: What's Working On The Railroads During A Pandemic?

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston welcomes Mike Baudensitel of FreightWaves to discuss whether the nation's rail and intermodal sectors are getting any sort of lift from the trends that have helped the trucking markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

John also discusses the desperate attempts to bring the collapsing oil market into some sort of balance and how the U.S. will need to do something it has never done before and maybe can't do: find a way to reduce its output.