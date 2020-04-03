Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drilling Deep: What's Working On The Railroads During A Pandemic?
FreightWaves  
April 03, 2020 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Drilling Deep: What's Working On The Railroads During A Pandemic?

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston welcomes Mike Baudensitel of FreightWaves to discuss whether the nation's rail and intermodal sectors are getting any sort of lift from the trends that have helped the trucking markets since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

John also discusses the desperate attempts to bring the collapsing oil market into some sort of balance and how the U.S. will need to do something it has never done before and maybe can't do: find a way to reduce its output. 

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Freightwaves podcastTopics Media General

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga