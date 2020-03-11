18 Absurd Betting Props For The 2020 PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS Championship is hosted by TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. TPC Sawgrass spans 7,189 yards and is par 72. The 2020 PLAYERS Championship is the PGA Tour’s 47th annual version of the event.

Players Championship Payout

A prize purse of $15 million is at stake when the first group of players tee off Thursday, March 12, at 7:40 a.m. local time. The defending champion, Rory McIlroy, tees off at 1:51 p.m. local time.

Players Championship Odds, Prop Bets

Betting action leading into the 2020 PLAYERS Championship ranges from the ordinary to the downright ludicrous.

The betting prop that has raised the most eyebrows among golf betting fanatics? Look no further than “Will a seagull pick up a ball off 17th green?”

The water hazard-abundant 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has sprawling wild life. +12500 odds, or 125/1, can be had if you believe a seagull decides to cause a scene on the 17th green this weekend.

The following are the most exciting prop bets for the 2020 PLAYERS Championship.

Will a Seagull pick up a ball off 17th green?

Yes: +12500

Will a Play Off be needed to decide the winner?

Yes: +325

No: -450

Player to record a Hole In One on the 17th?

Rory McIlroy: +12500

Dustin Johnson: +15000

Jon Rahm: +15000

Justin Thomas: +15000

Brooks Koepka: +17500

Tommy Fleetwood: +17500

Play Off featuring 3 or more players?

No: -2000

How many balls will settle in the water on 17?

Over 43 ½ Balls: -120

Under 43 ½ Balls: +100

Number of balls that settle in water on 17 in R4?

Over 6 ½ Balls: -140

Under 6 ½ Balls: +120

Hole In One

Yes: -130

No: +110

Highest score recorded on the 17th Hole?

Over 7 ½ Shots: -140

Under 7 ½ Shots: +110

European Winner to reference Zinger in interview?

Yes: +900

No: -1800

Will Koepka hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +200

No: -300

Will D.Johnson hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +300

No: -500

Will J.Thomas hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +300

No: -500

Will Jon Rahm hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +300

No: -500

Will Rory McIlroy hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +350

No: -600

Will T.Fleetwood hit tee shot in the water on 17?

Yes: +200

No: -300

Will there be a Hole In One on the 17th?

Yes: +260

No: -400

Winning Margin

Exactly 1 Shot: +240

4 Shots or more: +325

Play Off needed to determine winner: +325

Exactly 2 Shots: +375

Exactly 3 Shots: +500

Winning Nationality

Non USA: -125

USA: -105