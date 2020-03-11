18 Absurd Betting Props For The 2020 PLAYERS Championship
THE PLAYERS Championship is hosted by TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. TPC Sawgrass spans 7,189 yards and is par 72. The 2020 PLAYERS Championship is the PGA Tour’s 47th annual version of the event.
Players Championship Payout
A prize purse of $15 million is at stake when the first group of players tee off Thursday, March 12, at 7:40 a.m. local time. The defending champion, Rory McIlroy, tees off at 1:51 p.m. local time.
Players Championship Odds, Prop Bets
Betting action leading into the 2020 PLAYERS Championship ranges from the ordinary to the downright ludicrous.
The betting prop that has raised the most eyebrows among golf betting fanatics? Look no further than “Will a seagull pick up a ball off 17th green?”
The water hazard-abundant 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass has sprawling wild life. +12500 odds, or 125/1, can be had if you believe a seagull decides to cause a scene on the 17th green this weekend.
The following are the most exciting prop bets for the 2020 PLAYERS Championship.
Will a Seagull pick up a ball off 17th green?
Yes: +12500
Will a Play Off be needed to decide the winner?
Yes: +325
No: -450
Player to record a Hole In One on the 17th?
Rory McIlroy: +12500
Dustin Johnson: +15000
Jon Rahm: +15000
Justin Thomas: +15000
Brooks Koepka: +17500
Tommy Fleetwood: +17500
Play Off featuring 3 or more players?
No: -2000
How many balls will settle in the water on 17?
Over 43 ½ Balls: -120
Under 43 ½ Balls: +100
Number of balls that settle in water on 17 in R4?
Over 6 ½ Balls: -140
Under 6 ½ Balls: +120
Hole In One
Yes: -130
No: +110
Highest score recorded on the 17th Hole?
Over 7 ½ Shots: -140
Under 7 ½ Shots: +110
European Winner to reference Zinger in interview?
Yes: +900
No: -1800
Will Koepka hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +200
No: -300
Will D.Johnson hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +300
No: -500
Will J.Thomas hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +300
No: -500
Will Jon Rahm hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +300
No: -500
Will Rory McIlroy hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +350
No: -600
Will T.Fleetwood hit tee shot in the water on 17?
Yes: +200
No: -300
Will there be a Hole In One on the 17th?
Yes: +260
No: -400
Winning Margin
Exactly 1 Shot: +240
4 Shots or more: +325
Play Off needed to determine winner: +325
Exactly 2 Shots: +375
Exactly 3 Shots: +500
Winning Nationality
Non USA: -125
USA: -105
