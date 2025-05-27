Vail Resorts Stock Climbs After Company Announces CEO Transition

Vail Resorts Inc MTN shares are climbing in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO and reaffirmed 2025 guidance.

What Happened: Vail Resorts announced that Rob Katz, executive chair and former CEO, has been appointed current CEO of the company. Katz will succeed Kirsten Lynch, who has stepped down as CEO and as a director of the board

“As Vail Resorts continues to execute its strategic priorities and transformational initiatives, the Board believes now is the right time for this leadership transition,” said Bruce Sewell, lead independent director of the board.

“Rob has a strong track record of driving innovation and executing consistent performance at Vail Resorts and has played a critical role in the development of Vail Resorts’ operations and long-term strategy for over the past three decades.”

Vail Resorts also reaffirmed its full-year outlook provided in April, including expectations for Resort Reported EBITDA in the lower half of the guidance range issued on March 10.

The company also noted that early season pass sales results through the May 26 deadline remain consistent with the trend provided in April.

Vail Resorts executives will discuss its outlook for the remainder of the year on its third-quarter earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on June 5.

MTN Price Action: Vail Resorts shares were up 10.89% after-hours, trading at $168 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

