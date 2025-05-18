Ivanka Trump Drops by Eagles Locker Room, Responds to Player Who Called Her 'Beautiful': 'Stopped By To Say Hi! Sorry To Miss You! Go Birds!'

Ivanka Trump made an unexpected visit to the Philadelphia Eagles locker room on Friday. The visit seemed to be aimed at meeting cornerback Eli Ricks, who had previously complimented her.

What Happened: Ivanka Trump was seen in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room, apparently in search of Eli Ricks, the player who had referred to her as “beautiful” during the team’s White House visit in April.

Ricks had initially posted on X, “Donald trump daughter is beautiful,” on April 29, to which Ivanka responded with a post stating, “Missed you today,” along with a photo of a note to Ricks that read, “stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!”

During her visit, Ivanka also posted videos and photos of her son Theo playing catch on the Eagles’ practice field. Ricks, who joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, has participated in 23 games for the team since his joining.

This visit by Ivanka Trump to the Eagles’ locker room is a unique event, as it is not common for high-profile figures to make such personal visits to sports teams. The interaction between Ivanka and Ricks has been a topic of interest since their exchange on social media.

The visit also highlights the personal interest of Ivanka in the team, as evidenced by her son’s participation in a catch game on the practice field.

This event could potentially influence the public perception of the Eagles and their players, and it will be interesting to see if there are any further developments in this story.

