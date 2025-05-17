NBA Legend Shaq Once Offered $500K On The Spot To Fulfill A Promise To His Grandmother, And That Same Mindset Set The Tone For A $500 Million Investment Empire

Before NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal became a business powerhouse, he made one of his most meaningful financial decisions: buying his grandmother a house like he always said he would. The gesture reflects not just personal loyalty but the mindset that would later mold his disciplined and emotionally intelligent approach to wealth building.

What Happened: Speaking to actress Kerry Washington on The Big Podcast with Shaq, O'Neal said, "I always used to say, ‘Grandma, I'm going to buy you a house."

When he made it "big time," she had her sights set on a home just down the street from where they lived. "She was like, ‘I want that house right there,'" O'Neal recalled. He went to the homeowner directly and made an irresistible offer. "She's like, ‘I'm not really selling it but if I did sell it, I would sell it for 300.' [So] I said, ‘Well I'll give you 500 right now.'" The woman agreed, and O'Neal's grandmother moved into the new house after he renovated it for her.

Why It Matters: O'Neal's decision to buy his grandmother her dream home preempted the core principle that would drive his investment philosophy later in life. Influenced by Jeff Bezos' approach, his approach is to invest in businesses that positively impact people's lives.

O'Neal applied this mindset across sectors and watched his net worth quadruple. His portfolio includes Krispy Kreme, Five Guys, Big Chicken, 24 Hour Fitness, Carnival Cruise Lines, and Papa John's, where he serves on the board.

Currently, his net worth is approximately $500 million, which he says he won't share with his kids. In order to instill them with values like hard work and entrepreneurship, he wants them to "earn it" themselves.

